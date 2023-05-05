Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $693.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.