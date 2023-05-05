Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after buying an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $107.56 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

