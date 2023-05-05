Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Markel by 181.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,345.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,299.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

