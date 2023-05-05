Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.40% of Pure Cycle worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.62 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 36.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

