Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 468,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

