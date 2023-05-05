Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,814 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Knowles worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 471,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

