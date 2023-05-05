Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,956 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.79% of U.S. Global Investors worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Articles

