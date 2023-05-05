Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

