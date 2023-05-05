Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

