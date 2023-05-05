Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 31,136 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,136 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $122.97 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

