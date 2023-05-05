Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hudson Global worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Hudson Global stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

