Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
HLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:HLF opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.