Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Purchases $79,400.00 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian Charneski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

HFWA stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

