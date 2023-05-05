Herr Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after buying an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 325,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

