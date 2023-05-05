Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $10.90 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,265,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,000. Oatly Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Oatly Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.