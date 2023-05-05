Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $20.10 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 386,583 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 1.2% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 879,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

