Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PWFL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 7,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

