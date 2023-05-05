Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 652,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE:EC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 784,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,891. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.