Herr Investment Group LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,387. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.