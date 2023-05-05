Herr Investment Group LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,172,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 278,074 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. 28,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

