Herr Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 493,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,213,144 shares of company stock valued at $83,095,125 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

