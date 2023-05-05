Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Mizuho

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $274.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

