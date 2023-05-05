Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

