Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,171 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,411. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

