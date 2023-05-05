Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

IDRV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

