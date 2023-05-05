Hillenbrand, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NYSE HI opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

