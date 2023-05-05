Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HEP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 225,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

