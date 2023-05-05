HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Purchases $20,840.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $20,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,762.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $333.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

