Horizen Price Down 3.9% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00032026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $129.25 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00125440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,653,512 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

