Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.56. 248,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,060. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,778,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,798,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,218,000 after buying an additional 191,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

