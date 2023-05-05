Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,450. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $45.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

