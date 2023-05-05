HSBC (LON:HSBA) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 780 ($9.75) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.49) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.50) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBA opened at GBX 584 ($7.30) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.96. The stock has a market cap of £116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,333.33%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

