Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $94.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBG. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $7,914,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
