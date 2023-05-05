Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $94.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBG. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,885,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 195,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $7,914,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

