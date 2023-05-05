HubSpot’s (HUBS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $447.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,435. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -190.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.29 and its 200 day moving average is $342.28.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

