Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.09. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.41%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

