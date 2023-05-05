Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,043. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

