Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) CFO Sells $1,010,732.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 93,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,604. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

