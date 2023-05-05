Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

