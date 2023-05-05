Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,193. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

