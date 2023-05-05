Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.