Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
Shares of H traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.