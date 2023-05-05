IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

