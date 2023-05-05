IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 900,493 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

