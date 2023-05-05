IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 243.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 200,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,316. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

