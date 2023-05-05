IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 669.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 3,824,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,297. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

