IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.63. 27,117,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,151,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

