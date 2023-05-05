IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

HRL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 693,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

