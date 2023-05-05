IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.21

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 8070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 84.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the first quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $159,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of IES by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.