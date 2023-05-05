IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) EVP Thomas J. Chamberlain Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) EVP Thomas J. Chamberlain purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $22,605.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,825.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IF Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

IF Bancorp stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

