Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 billion-$16.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.33 billion.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.19. 1,321,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

