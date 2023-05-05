Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 4,713,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,733,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Immotion Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of £14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.88.

Immotion Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.